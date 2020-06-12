Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 68.23% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.91% to Rs 179.25 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 68.23% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.91% to Rs 179.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 194.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.38% to Rs 33.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 799.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 741.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.



