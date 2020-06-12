Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 68.23% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
AYM Syntex standalone net profit rises 157.06% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sales decline 7.91% to Rs 179.25 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 68.23% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.91% to Rs 179.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 194.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.38% to Rs 33.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 799.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 741.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales179.25194.64 -8 799.17741.54 8 OPM %7.3216.30 -6.9912.40 - PBDT10.6428.55 -63 47.1078.94 -40 PBT6.6026.18 -75 32.6966.06 -51 NP4.6814.73 -68 33.1341.61 -20

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 14:28 IST

