Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 68.23% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 97.60% in the December 2019 quarter
Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 40.44% in the December 2019 quarter
Diamines & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Caprolactam Chemicals standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2019 quarter
Ishan Dyes & chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 7.91% to Rs 179.25 croreNet profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 68.23% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.91% to Rs 179.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 194.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.38% to Rs 33.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 799.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 741.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales179.25194.64 -8 799.17741.54 8 OPM %7.3216.30 -6.9912.40 - PBDT10.6428.55 -63 47.1078.94 -40 PBT6.6026.18 -75 32.6966.06 -51 NP4.6814.73 -68 33.1341.61 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU