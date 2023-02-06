JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Government of India announces the sale of two Sovereign Green Bonds for a notified amount of Rs 8,000 crore
Business Standard

Suumaya Industries consolidated net profit declines 99.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 85.96% to Rs 141.39 crore

Net profit of Suumaya Industries declined 99.31% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 96.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 85.96% to Rs 141.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1007.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales141.391007.27 -86 OPM %-40.829.11 -PBDT12.2294.85 -87 PBT10.4092.03 -89 NP0.6696.00 -99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 10:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU