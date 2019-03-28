JUST IN
Board of Ballarpur Industries approves hive off Kamalapuram unit into separate entity

At meeting held on 28 March 2019

The Board of Ballarpur Industries has approved to hive off of Unit Kamalapuram into a separate entity, subject to requisite approvals, in a manner as may be deemed fit by the Board based on recommendations of its Committee of Directors.

