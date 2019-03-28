Board of Ballarpur Industries approves hive off Kamalapuram unit into separate entity

-
At meeting held on 28 March 2019The Board of Ballarpur Industries has approved to hive off of Unit Kamalapuram into a separate entity, subject to requisite approvals, in a manner as may be deemed fit by the Board based on recommendations of its Committee of Directors.
