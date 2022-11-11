Suzlon Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 57.43 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.23% to Rs 1430.38 croreNet profit of Suzlon Energy reported to Rs 57.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 10.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 1430.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1346.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1430.381346.51 6 OPM %11.8617.28 -PBDT77.6348.40 60 PBT14.74-12.86 LP NP57.43-10.55 LP
