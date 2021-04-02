Bajaj Auto sells 3.69 units in March 2021

Bajaj Auto achieved total sales of 3,69,448 units in March 2021 compared to 2,42,575 units in March 2020, recording a growth of 52%.
For the month of March 2021, total sales include domestic sales of 1,98,551 units and exports of 1,70,897 units, higher by 70% and 36% respectively over March 2020.
For FY21, total sales declined 14% to 39,72,914 units compared to 46,15,212 units sold in FY20.
