Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit declines 59.38% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 65.93% to Rs 1.54 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics declined 59.38% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.93% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.544.5231.1717.260.340.750.260.640.260.64

