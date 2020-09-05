Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit declines 59.38% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 65.93% to Rs 1.54 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics declined 59.38% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.93% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.544.52 -66 OPM %31.1717.26 -PBDT0.340.75 -55 PBT0.260.64 -59 NP0.260.64 -59

First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 08:06 IST

