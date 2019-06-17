Syndicate Bank gains for fifth straight session

Syndicate Bank is quoting at Rs 35.3, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.44% in last one year as compared to a 8.47% jump in NIFTY and a 0.03% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.
Syndicate Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 35.3, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 11714.2. The Sensex is at 39103.39, down 0.88%. Syndicate Bank has gained around 0.86% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Syndicate Bank is a constituent, has gained around 4.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3056.25, down 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.23 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 35.25, up 0.86% on the day. Syndicate Bank is down 27.44% in last one year as compared to a 8.47% jump in NIFTY and a 0.03% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU