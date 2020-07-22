Syngene International consolidated net profit declines 19.44% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.17% to Rs 421.60 crore

Net profit of Syngene International declined 19.44% to Rs 58.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 72.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.17% to Rs 421.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 420.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.421.60420.9029.5328.77132.40134.5066.3087.1058.0072.00

