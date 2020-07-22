Syngene International consolidated net profit declines 19.44% in the June 2020 quarter

-

Sales rise 0.17% to Rs 421.60 croreNet profit of Syngene International declined 19.44% to Rs 58.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 72.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.17% to Rs 421.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 420.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales421.60420.90 0 OPM %29.5328.77 -PBDT132.40134.50 -2 PBT66.3087.10 -24 NP58.0072.00 -19
