Somany Home Innovation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 471.83 crore

Net profit of CRISIL declined 0.76% to Rs 66.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 66.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 471.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 415.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales471.83415.76 13 OPM %24.6423.31 -PBDT124.65108.84 15 PBT93.3299.21 -6 NP66.3466.85 -1

First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 07:00 IST

