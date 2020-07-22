CRISIL consolidated net profit declines 0.76% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 471.83 crore

Net profit of CRISIL declined 0.76% to Rs 66.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 66.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 471.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 415.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.471.83415.7624.6423.31124.65108.8493.3299.2166.3466.85

