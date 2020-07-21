Somany Home Innovation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.95% to Rs 185.37 croreNet loss of Somany Home Innovation reported to Rs 24.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.95% to Rs 185.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 377.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales185.37377.95 -51 OPM %-9.295.67 -PBDT-25.1417.23 PL PBT-35.728.42 PL NP-24.545.58 PL
