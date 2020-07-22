Shreyas Shipping & Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 76.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.07% to Rs 158.61 crore

Net loss of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics reported to Rs 76.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.07% to Rs 158.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 160.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 66.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 29.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.97% to Rs 612.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 624.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

158.61160.33612.46624.79-0.219.285.6110.67-4.0810.6918.4150.04-9.757.370.4929.17-76.237.63-66.1429.77

