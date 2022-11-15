Systematix Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Systematix Corporate Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.23 crore in the September 2022 quarter
BAMPSL Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Futuristic Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Stellant Securities (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
JPT Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Systematix Securities reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.100.09 11 OPM %50.00-33.33 -PBDT0.03-0.03 LP PBT0.01-0.05 LP NP0.01-0.04 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU