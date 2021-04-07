HEG Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ICRA Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, BF Investment Ltd and KPIT Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 April 2021.

HEG Ltd surged 17.92% to Rs 2151.7 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50199 shares in the past one month.

ICRA Ltd spiked 15.04% to Rs 3638.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1201 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6833 shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd soared 13.24% to Rs 665.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

BF Investment Ltd exploded 12.07% to Rs 311. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2223 shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd added 11.95% to Rs 193.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

