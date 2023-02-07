Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 15.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.42% to Rs 108.51 crore

Net profit of Talbros Engineering rose 15.20% to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.42% to Rs 108.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 87.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.108.5187.2112.3913.2211.999.949.697.797.206.25

