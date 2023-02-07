Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 15.20% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 24.42% to Rs 108.51 croreNet profit of Talbros Engineering rose 15.20% to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.42% to Rs 108.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 87.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales108.5187.21 24 OPM %12.3913.22 -PBDT11.999.94 21 PBT9.697.79 24 NP7.206.25 15
