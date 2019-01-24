JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ujjivan Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Tanla Solutions consolidated net profit rises 176.94% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 40.89% to Rs 281.78 crore

Net profit of Tanla Solutions rose 176.94% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 40.89% to Rs 281.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 200.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales281.78200.00 41 OPM %9.927.47 -PBDT30.4115.36 98 PBT8.753.56 146 NP9.973.60 177

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements