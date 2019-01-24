Tanla Solutions consolidated net profit rises 176.94% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 40.89% to Rs 281.78 croreNet profit of Tanla Solutions rose 176.94% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 40.89% to Rs 281.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 200.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales281.78200.00 41 OPM %9.927.47 -PBDT30.4115.36 98 PBT8.753.56 146 NP9.973.60 177
