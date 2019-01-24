Essel Propack consolidated net profit rises 13.54% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.70% to Rs 694.43 croreNet profit of Essel Propack rose 13.54% to Rs 45.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 694.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 595.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales694.43595.05 17 OPM %18.9019.21 -PBDT119.04107.33 11 PBT72.0065.91 9 NP45.4540.03 14
