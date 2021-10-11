Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Falls 5.85%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Drops 2.88%

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has lost 2.29% over last one month compared to 1.18% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.08% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 5.85% today to trade at Rs 3705.1. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 2.88% to quote at 34724.34. The index is up 1.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd decreased 5.08% and Mindtree Ltd lost 3.88% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 57.78 % over last one year compared to the 48.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has lost 2.29% over last one month compared to 1.18% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9.73 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3990 on 08 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2350.05 on 25 Sep 2020.

