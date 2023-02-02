JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jubilant Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.91% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 32.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.30% to Rs 3474.55 crore

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products rose 32.71% to Rs 351.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 265.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.30% to Rs 3474.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3208.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3474.553208.38 8 OPM %13.0614.39 -PBDT478.91470.54 2 PBT403.75400.74 1 NP351.76265.05 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 16:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU