Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 32.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.30% to Rs 3474.55 croreNet profit of Tata Consumer Products rose 32.71% to Rs 351.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 265.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.30% to Rs 3474.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3208.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3474.553208.38 8 OPM %13.0614.39 -PBDT478.91470.54 2 PBT403.75400.74 1 NP351.76265.05 33
