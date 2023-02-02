Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 32.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.30% to Rs 3474.55 crore

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products rose 32.71% to Rs 351.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 265.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.30% to Rs 3474.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3208.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3474.553208.3813.0614.39478.91470.54403.75400.74351.76265.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)