Piramal Enterprises Ltd continues to rise

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1572.15, up 3.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.12% in last one year as compared to a 23.2% gain in NIFTY and a 15.1% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1572.15, up 3.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 14953.95. The Sensex is at 50893.05, up 0.55%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has added around 11.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16606.9, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.08 lakh shares in last one month.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is up 0.12% in last one year as compared to a 23.2% gain in NIFTY and a 15.1% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

