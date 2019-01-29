Tata Elxsi Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Ltd is quoting at Rs 873.65, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 19.32% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% slide in and a 14.48% spurt in the IT index.

Tata Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 873.65, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 10585.8. The Sensex is at 35414.46, down 0.68%.Tata Ltd has lost around 14.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has increased around 3.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15120.1, down 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 878.2, down 0.02% on the day. tumbled 19.32% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% slide in NIFTY and a 14.48% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 18.89 based on earnings ending December 18.

