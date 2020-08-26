Tata Motors Ltd gains for third straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 134.15, up 5.55% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.47% in last one year as compared to a 3.5% jump in NIFTY and a 13.22% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 134.15, up 5.55% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 11494.35. The Sensex is at 38886.22, up 0.11%. Tata Motors Ltd has gained around 31.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7983.6, up 1.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1155.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 653.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 134.2, up 5.3% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is up 11.47% in last one year as compared to a 3.5% jump in NIFTY and a 13.22% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

