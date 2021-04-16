Hester Biosciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Repco Home Finance Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Wipro Ltd and CARE Ratings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 April 2021.

Repco Home Finance Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Wipro Ltd and CARE Ratings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 April 2021.

Hester Biosciences Ltd soared 11.77% to Rs 2250 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4992 shares in the past one month.

Repco Home Finance Ltd spiked 10.90% to Rs 312.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19937 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11675 shares in the past one month.

DCM Shriram Ltd surged 10.40% to Rs 617.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18598 shares in the past one month.

Wipro Ltd spurt 9.03% to Rs 469.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

CARE Ratings Ltd advanced 7.77% to Rs 478.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25724 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20419 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)