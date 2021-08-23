Marico Ltd stays in winning mode

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 538.8, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.12% in last one year as compared to a 43.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.59% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

The PE of the stock is 59.71 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

