Tata Motors spurts after global wholesales soars 48% YoY in Q1

Tata Motors rose 2.70% to Rs 442.45 after Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY23, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) stood at 3,16,443 units, rising 48%, as compared to Q1 FY22.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY23 were at 1,03,529 units, higher by 97%, over Q1 FY22. Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY23 stood at 2,12,914 units, recording a growth of 32% as compared to Q1 FY22.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 82,587 vehicles (JLR number for Q1 FY23 includes CJLR volumes of 10,772 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 14,596 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 67,991 vehicles.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,032.84 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 7,605.40 crore in Q4 FY21. Net sales declined by 11.3% YoY to Rs 77,857.16 crore during the quarter.

