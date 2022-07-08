Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 47.21 points or 0.27% at 17537.52 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.03%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.66%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.26%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.12%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.34%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.33%).

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.43%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.56%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.39%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 276.08 or 0.51% at 54454.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.8 points or 0.52% at 16216.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.23 points or 0.4% at 25670.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.37 points or 0.09% at 7990.42.

On BSE,1886 shares were trading in green, 1301 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

