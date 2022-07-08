Volumes spurt at Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd counter

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd notched up volume of 6.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 July 2022.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd notched up volume of 6.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.02% to Rs.420.00. Volumes stood at 3.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd saw volume of 4.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71401 shares. The stock increased 4.16% to Rs.384.10. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 93.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.15% to Rs.173.70. Volumes stood at 15.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd saw volume of 9.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.14 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.69% to Rs.313.00. Volumes stood at 1.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd notched up volume of 3.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86232 shares. The stock rose 3.73% to Rs.112.55. Volumes stood at 42384 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)