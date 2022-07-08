Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 133.86 points or 0.83% at 15972.38 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.12%), Vedanta Ltd (down 2%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.85%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.59%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.41%), and NMDC Ltd (down 0.09%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 1.94%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.12%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.07%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 276.08 or 0.51% at 54454.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.8 points or 0.52% at 16216.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.23 points or 0.4% at 25670.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.37 points or 0.09% at 7990.42.

On BSE,1886 shares were trading in green, 1301 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

