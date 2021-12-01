Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 7.69 points or 0.42% at 1820.83 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.43%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 2.87%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.86%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.67%),HFCL Ltd (down 1.25%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.38%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.11%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.02%).

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.96%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 3.06%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.98%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 531.72 or 0.93% at 57596.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 154.05 points or 0.91% at 17137.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 26.99 points or 0.1% at 27964.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.37 points or 0.28% at 8643.2.

On BSE,1785 shares were trading in green, 1388 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

