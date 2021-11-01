Ashok Leyland total sales rise 11% YoY in October

Ashok Leyland's total commercial vehicle (CV) sales rose 11% to 11079 units in October 2021 from 9989 units in October 2020.

The company's total CV sales increased 16.22% last month from 9,533 units sold in September 2021.

While the total sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) jumped 32% to 6078 units, sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) declined 7% to 5001 units in October 2021 over October 2020.

In the domestic market, the company's sold 10043 units of commercial vehicles in October 2021, up 13% compared with 8885 units sold in the same period last year.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 273.86 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 409.08 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 171.5% YoY to Rs 4070.34 crore.

The scrip rose 1.16% to settle at Rs 144.05 on Monday.

