TVS Motor sales decline 15.5% YoY in November

TVS Motor Company registered total sales of 272,693 units in November 2021, down 15.50% as against sales of 322,709 in the month of November 2020.

Total sales declined 23.19% last month compared with 355,033 units sold in October 2021.

Total two-wheelers sales were at 257,863 units in November 2021, down 17.22% as against sales of 311,519 units in November 2020. Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 175,940 units in November 2021, down 29% as against sales of 247,789 units in November 2020.

Motorcycle sales were at 140,097 units in November 2021 as against sales of 133,531 units in November 2020. Scooter sales of the company stood at 75,022 units in November as against sales of 106,196 units in November 2020.

The company's total exports registered a growth of 30% with sales of 96,000 units in the month of November 2021 as against 74,074 units in November 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 29% with sales of 81,923 units in November 2021 as against sales of 63,730 units in November 2020.

Three-wheeler sales of the company registered a growth of 33% with 14,830 units in November 2021 as against sales of 11,190 units in November 2020.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 29.2% to Rs 234.37 crore on 23.4% surge in net sales to Rs 6,483.42 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

TVS Motor Company is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the $8.5 billion TVS Group.

Shares of TVS Motor Company were down 0.49% at Rs 684.20.

