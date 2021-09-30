Gujarat Fluorochemicals rises for ninth day; adds over 236% this year

-
ALSO READ
Volumes spurt at Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd counter
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Volumes jump at PNC Infratech Ltd counter
Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 295.65% in the March 2021 quarter
Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 120.14% in the June 2021 quarter
-
Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 3.07% to Rs 1,911.25, extending gains for ninth day in a row.
The stock had added by 13.15% in nine sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 1,689.15 recorded on 17 September 2021.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 236.32% while the benchmark Sensex has gained 24.67% during the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 76.393. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 1704.86, 1384.44 and 1001.89, respectively.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL) is the flagship company of Inox group. The company has evolved to being largest producer of chloromethanes, refrigerants and Polytetrafluoroethylene in India.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 115.36% to Rs 151.16 crore on 63.27% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 911.94 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU