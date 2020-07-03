Tata Steel Ltd Falls 1.18%

Tata Steel Ltd has added 4.35% over last one month compared to 2.46% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.4% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd lost 1.18% today to trade at Rs 331. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.6% to quote at 7247.21. The index is up 2.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd decreased 0.85% and Vedanta Ltd lost 0.61% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 34.27 % over last one year compared to the 9.91% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has added 4.35% over last one month compared to 2.46% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 98807 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.37 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 514.7 on 03 Jul 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 250.9 on 30 Mar 2020.

