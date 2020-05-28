Tata Steel Ltd rises for third straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 290.9, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 41.03% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% fall in NIFTY and a 37.47% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 290.9, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. Tata Steel Ltd has added around 2.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1801.25, up 1.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 3.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

