Tata Steel Ltd Surges 3.2%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 2.02%

Tata Steel Ltd has added 29.84% over last one month compared to 21.75% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.69% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd gained 3.2% today to trade at Rs 1135.8. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 2.02% to quote at 19045.44. The index is up 21.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 2.55% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 2.39% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 210.09 % over last one year compared to the 56.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has added 29.84% over last one month compared to 21.75% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.69% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.14 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1146.6 on 07 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 262.55 on 18 May 2020.

