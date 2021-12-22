Precision Wires India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd and Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 December 2021.

Precision Wires India Ltd lost 79.81% to Rs 82.25 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27140 shares in the past one month.

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd crashed 6.58% to Rs 12.78. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd tumbled 5.72% to Rs 29.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6222 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15316 shares in the past one month.

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd pared 5.39% to Rs 78.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13658 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd shed 5.00% to Rs 10.46. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1853 shares in the past one month.

