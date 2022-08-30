Volumes soar at Vaibhav Global Ltd counter

Vaibhav Global Ltd recorded volume of 39.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.65 lakh shares

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, PCBL Ltd, Central Depository Services (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 August 2022.

Vaibhav Global Ltd recorded volume of 39.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.27% to Rs.360.00. Volumes stood at 18.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 382.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.97% to Rs.108.45. Volumes stood at 59.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd recorded volume of 27.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.77% to Rs.100.90. Volumes stood at 3.51 lakh shares in the last session.

PCBL Ltd clocked volume of 66.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.55% to Rs.136.85. Volumes stood at 21.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd notched up volume of 29.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.96 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.63% to Rs.1,254.30. Volumes stood at 3.27 lakh shares in the last session.

