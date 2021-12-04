Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem board appoints Ashok Bothra as the new CFO

-
ALSO READ
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem buys land in Gujarat
Tatva Chintan Pharma hits record high after robust Q2 performance
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit rises 245.01% in the June 2021 quarter
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit rises 810.39% in the September 2021 quarter
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO subscribed 4.50 times
-
The board of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem on Friday, 3 December 2021, appointed Ashok Bothra (Chartered Accountant) as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) with effect from 3 December 2021.
Mr Ashok Bothra is member of ICAI and holds certifications in forex risk management and export & import management. He has more than 24 years of experience in various areas which includes accounts & finance (working capital management, project finance, treasury & forex management), cost control, budgetary &, internal control, direct & indirect taxation, export & import, business strategy, M&A, investor relations, etc.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem had announced the resignation of Mahesh Tanna from the post of chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company on 24 August 2021. The company had accepted the resignation and Mr Tanna and was relieved from the company on 31 August 2021, after closure of working hours.
Tatva Chintan Pharma reported an 810.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.41 crore on a 105.9% rise in net sales to Rs 123.62 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is a specialty chemicals manufacturing company engaged in the manufacturing of a diverse portfolio of structure directing agents (SDAs), phase transfer catalysts (PTCs), electrolyte salts for super capacitor batteries and pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and other specialty chemicals (PASC). It is the largest and only commercial manufacturer of SDAs for zeolites in India.
Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem advanced 2.97% to close at Rs 2,603.25 on Friday, 3 December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU