Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem board appoints Ashok Bothra as the new CFO

The board of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem on Friday, 3 December 2021, appointed Ashok Bothra (Chartered Accountant) as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) with effect from 3 December 2021.

Mr Ashok Bothra is member of ICAI and holds certifications in forex risk management and export & import management. He has more than 24 years of experience in various areas which includes accounts & finance (working capital management, project finance, treasury & forex management), cost control, budgetary &, internal control, direct & indirect taxation, export & import, business strategy, M&A, investor relations, etc.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem had announced the resignation of Mahesh Tanna from the post of chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company on 24 August 2021. The company had accepted the resignation and Mr Tanna and was relieved from the company on 31 August 2021, after closure of working hours.

Tatva Chintan Pharma reported an 810.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.41 crore on a 105.9% rise in net sales to Rs 123.62 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is a specialty chemicals manufacturing company engaged in the manufacturing of a diverse portfolio of structure directing agents (SDAs), phase transfer catalysts (PTCs), electrolyte salts for super capacitor batteries and pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and other specialty chemicals (PASC). It is the largest and only commercial manufacturer of SDAs for zeolites in India.

Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem advanced 2.97% to close at Rs 2,603.25 on Friday, 3 December 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)