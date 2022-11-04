Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 78.06% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 27.12% to Rs 90.09 crore

Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declined 78.06% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.12% to Rs 90.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 123.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales90.09123.62 -27 OPM %12.4128.68 -PBDT11.3737.47 -70 PBT9.0635.42 -74 NP7.1132.41 -78

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 17:58 IST

