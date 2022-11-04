Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 78.06% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Mitsu Chem Plast approves raising of funds up to Rs 125 cr
Link Pharma Chem standalone net profit rises 68.75% in the March 2022 quarter
NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit declines 66.43% in the September 2022 quarter
NGL Fine Chem standalone net profit declines 65.05% in the September 2022 quarter
Saptak Chem & Business reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 27.12% to Rs 90.09 croreNet profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declined 78.06% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.12% to Rs 90.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 123.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales90.09123.62 -27 OPM %12.4128.68 -PBDT11.3737.47 -70 PBT9.0635.42 -74 NP7.1132.41 -78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU