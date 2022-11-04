Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 78.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.12% to Rs 90.09 crore

Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declined 78.06% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.12% to Rs 90.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 123.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.90.09123.6212.4128.6811.3737.479.0635.427.1132.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)