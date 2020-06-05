TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Trident Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, SRF Ltd and Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 June 2020.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd lost 4.23% to Rs 398 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 664 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18462 shares in the past one month.

Trident Ltd crashed 3.41% to Rs 7.37. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd tumbled 3.31% to Rs 488. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84334 shares in the past one month.

SRF Ltd fell 3.26% to Rs 3667.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23975 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12968 shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd slipped 3.23% to Rs 131.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66973 shares in the past one month.

