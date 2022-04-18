Volumes spurt at Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd counter

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd registered volume of 1373 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 7.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 184 shares

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Infosys Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 April 2022.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd registered volume of 1373 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 7.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 184 shares. The stock slipped 2.94% to Rs.11,629.75. Volumes stood at 129 shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd clocked volume of 12906 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 3.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3438 shares. The stock gained 5.39% to Rs.1,091.20. Volumes stood at 5814 shares in the last session.

K P R Mill Ltd registered volume of 37452 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 3.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11185 shares. The stock rose 2.21% to Rs.674.25. Volumes stood at 4840 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Auto Ltd notched up volume of 24692 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8538 shares. The stock rose 0.59% to Rs.3,719.85. Volumes stood at 3373 shares in the last session.

Infosys Ltd clocked volume of 7.78 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.74 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.25% to Rs.1,621.85. Volumes stood at 2.01 lakh shares in the last session.

