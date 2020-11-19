TCS fixes record date for buyback of shares

-
Record date is 28 November 2020Tata Consultancy Services has fixed 28 November 2020 for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the Buyback.
The company plans to buyback up to 5,33,33,333 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at Rs 3,000 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore.
