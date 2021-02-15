TCS launches a Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Center in Troy, Michigan

-
Tata Consultancy Services has launched a Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Center in Troy, Michigan, to help customers reimagine their businesses and accelerate innovation.
The new center includes an automotive garage set-up with access to the latest technologies for customers and partners to experiment, co-innovate, build prototypes, and launch solutions in an agile manner.
This is achieved using TCS solutions and accelerators including TCS' Autoscape and TCS' Autonomous Vehicle Development platform, to accelerate the adoption of autonomous, electric, and connected capabilities.
The new center showcases solutions from TCS' Neural Automotive and Industrial suite that digitalize value chain functions, including TCS AutoAgile for Product Lifecycle Management, TCS intelliplan for connected supply chains, TCS mForce for digital customer experience and the TCS MiNE platform to manage enterprise intelligence and AI. Additionally, the center provides customers with access to the cutting edge research and innovation being carried out at the various TCS Pace Ports, as well as to the larger start-up ecosystem which is part of TCS' Co-Innovation Network.
After the initial ideation and prototyping at the center, TCS will help customers realize those use cases, and take them from lab grade to industry grade, leveraging its cloud capabilities and customer-specific contextual knowledge.
