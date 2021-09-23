UltraTech Cement commits to Climate Group's RE100 initiative

Targets to 100% renewable energy usage by 2050

UltraTech Cement has announced its commitment to Climate Group's RE100 initiative at Climate Week NYC 2021. As part of this commitment, UltraTech targets to meet 100 per cent of its electricity requirement through renewables sources by 2050.

RE100, led by Climate Group in partnership with CDP, brings together the world's most influential businesses committed to 100 per cent renewable electricity. UltraTech has set a 100 per cent renewable electricity target for its entire global operations by 2050.

In the last two years, UltraTech has scaled up its contracted renewable energy capacity by 2.5 times. The Company has already set a target to scale up its green energy mix to 34 percent of its total power requirement by 2024, from the current levels of 13 per cent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)