UltraTech Cement commits to Climate Group's RE100 initiative

Targets to 100% renewable energy usage by 2050UltraTech Cement has announced its commitment to Climate Group's RE100 initiative at Climate Week NYC 2021. As part of this commitment, UltraTech targets to meet 100 per cent of its electricity requirement through renewables sources by 2050.
RE100, led by Climate Group in partnership with CDP, brings together the world's most influential businesses committed to 100 per cent renewable electricity. UltraTech has set a 100 per cent renewable electricity target for its entire global operations by 2050.
In the last two years, UltraTech has scaled up its contracted renewable energy capacity by 2.5 times. The Company has already set a target to scale up its green energy mix to 34 percent of its total power requirement by 2024, from the current levels of 13 per cent.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU