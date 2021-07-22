TCS partners with the Dutch Open, European Golf tournament

Tata Consultancy Services announced a new partnership with the Dutch Open, one of Europe's most innovative and sustainable golf events.

TCS will leverage its expertise in digital technologies to help the Dutch Open enrich participant and spectator experience. Being the title sponsor of leading global marathons, TCS has transformed runner experiences with award-winning marathon apps at the TCS Amsterdam Marathon, TCS New York Marathon and TCS London Marathon, among others.

This gives TCS a strong background to make a positive contribution to the Dutch Open this year.

The Dutch Open 2021 will take place from September 16 to 19 at the Bernardus Golf court in Cromvoirt. This will be the 101st edition of the European Tour golf tournament. Given the current situation, organizer TIG Sports has announced that they will adhere to strict COVID-guidelines to ensure the success of the international tournament and safety of all attendees.

