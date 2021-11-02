TCS positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Managed Cloud Services for Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan)

-
Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) Managed Cloud Services.
According to the report, TCS' cloud services offerings are tightly integrated into its overall enterprise transformation framework (Business 4.0) and the Machine First delivery model (MFDM) it utilizes to realize the framework. This ensures that TCS can deliver true business transformation as part of its cloud services engagements.
The report said that TCS has made substantial investments in its cloud ecosystem in-house products, platforms and assets, skill and talent management (at scale) and in its partner and co-innovation ecosystem.
The capabilities enabled by this rich ecosystem allow TCS to serve a very wide breadth of customer requirements. It goes on to say that Customers IDC interacted with commended TCS for the completeness of its cloud services offerings and experience at scale.
