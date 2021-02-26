TCS ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction in Belgium and Luxembourg

Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked number one in customer satisfaction in Belgium and Luxembourg in an independent survey of CxOs of top IT spending organizations by Whitelane Research.

This is the fifth consecutive year that TCS was ranked number one by its clients in Belgium and Luxembourg, with an all-time high overall satisfaction score of 85%, compared to the industry average of 76%, reflecting TCS' strong performance across multiple dimensions.

