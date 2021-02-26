TCS ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction in Belgium and Luxembourg

-
ALSO READ
Tata Consultancy Services ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction across Europe
TCS recognized as Leader in Customer Experience Services in Telecom and Media
TCS to acquire GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia
TCS ranks #1 for customer satisfaction in France
TCS recognized as Leader in Quality Engineering Services
-
Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked number one in customer satisfaction in Belgium and Luxembourg in an independent survey of CxOs of top IT spending organizations by Whitelane Research.
This is the fifth consecutive year that TCS was ranked number one by its clients in Belgium and Luxembourg, with an all-time high overall satisfaction score of 85%, compared to the industry average of 76%, reflecting TCS' strong performance across multiple dimensions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU