V-Mart Retail add 16 new stores in Q2

V-Mart Retail has opened sixteen (16) new stores and closed two (2) stores in the July - September quarter of FY 2022-23.

The 16 new stores include three (3) stores in Bihar, three (3) in Assam, three (3) in Uttar Pradesh, two (2) in Uttrakhand, one (1) in West Bengal, one (1) in Madhya Pradesh, one (1) in Andhra Pradesh, one (1) in Tamil Nadu and one (1) in Odisha.

The two stores closed include one (1) store in Jharkhand and one (1) in Uttrakhand.

With this the total number of stores now stands at 405 stores as at 30 September 2022.

