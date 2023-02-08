TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 2.71% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SJVN climbs after awarding solar project to Tata Power Solar Systems
Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 34.89% in the December 2022 quarter
C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 60.04% in the December 2022 quarter
TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 23.91% in the September 2022 quarter
HBL Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 34.22% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 14.16% to Rs 205.28 croreNet profit of TD Power Systems rose 2.71% to Rs 20.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 205.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 179.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales205.28179.81 14 OPM %16.2512.12 -PBDT33.7224.82 36 PBT28.7519.20 50 NP20.0719.54 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU