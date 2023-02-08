JUST IN
Business Standard

TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 2.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.16% to Rs 205.28 crore

Net profit of TD Power Systems rose 2.71% to Rs 20.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 205.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 179.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales205.28179.81 14 OPM %16.2512.12 -PBDT33.7224.82 36 PBT28.7519.20 50 NP20.0719.54 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:48 IST

