TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 2.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of TD Power Systems rose 2.71% to Rs 20.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 205.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 179.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.205.28179.8116.2512.1233.7224.8228.7519.2020.0719.54

