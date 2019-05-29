JUST IN
Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 22.62% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.02% to Rs 1163.38 crore

Net profit of Team Lease Services rose 22.62% to Rs 26.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 1163.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 977.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.45% to Rs 98.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.72% to Rs 4447.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3624.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1163.38977.48 19 4447.603624.12 23 OPM %2.192.29 -2.121.89 - PBDT29.2822.50 30 106.9281.69 31 PBT26.8019.73 36 96.4172.53 33 NP26.0221.22 23 98.0373.46 33

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 16:26 IST

