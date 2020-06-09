eClerx Services standalone net profit declines 22.52% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.94% to Rs 278.24 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services declined 22.52% to Rs 43.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.94% to Rs 278.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 292.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.05% to Rs 123.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 209.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.72% to Rs 1120.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1139.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

